Waco-McLennan County Library drops overdue fines for month of September

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco-McLennan County Library announced Fine Forgiveness Month all September long. The library will forgive all associated overdue fines, reactivate any suspended library cards, and waive replacement card fees. Other fines or fees may still be in place.

Library cardholders can return overdue library materials to any of the four library locations.

September is also Library Card Sign-Up Month. You can get a library card using a valid picture ID and proof of residency. McLennan County residents age 5 and older can get a free library card.