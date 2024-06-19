Waco ISD's new Police Chief speaks on plans regarding safety, security within the district

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — He's a new face in new surroundings — newly named Waco ISD Police Chief Craig Goodman is using his 34 years of law enforcement experience to focus on the community.

“We’re here to keep them safe — when you can build those relationships outside what we’re required to do by law, I think it just goes a long way,” Chief Goodman said.

Where do you start with bridging the gap between officers and the Central Texas community?

“We have to find those people who want to be in servant leadership — who want to serve the community and really want to make a difference in people’s lives," Chief Goodman said.

“We currently have 10 openings, so we’re looking for people who have that desire who want to come and work in that family environment, to be part of a professional law enforcement, that want to make a difference."

Chief Goodman plans to get his department accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association — hoping to send a clear sign to the community.

"It tells the community, it tells the world, that our department has best practices in place to ensure that we can be successful, whatever we might be addressing — whether it’s police pursuits, use of force, what steps are taken in writing reports and all that, that’s what accreditation does," Chief Goodman said.

"It will take up to a year, but that’s what we’re going to be put a lot of resources towards doing."