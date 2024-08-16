Waco ISD & YMCA partner for after-school program

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD and YMCA have come together to make sure kids have a positive, safe space to go after school. There are lots of activities, outdoor time as well as arts and crafts for student engagement. Nine schools within the district participate, including:



Alta Vista

Crestview,

Dean Highland

Hillcrest

Kendrick

Mountainview

Parkdale

South Waco

La Vega Primary

Eight-year-old Diondre Simmons just started the third grade — he loves his new class and is making new friends.

But when that last bell rings, his time at the school isn’t done just yet.

“What do you do here?", 25 News reporter Heather Healy asked.

“Do activities,” Simmons said.

“Recess, arts and crafts and Legos, and that’s pretty much it."

It's all part of an after school program made possible by a partnership between the Waco ISD and the Greater Waco YMCA.

The goal — make sure kids have a fun and safe environment in the afternoons.

“I’ve seen kids be able to grow in and out of the Y — I’ve seen a brother or sister come in," said Sight Director for YMCA, Kaylee Trevino.

"It’s great to see them interact as a big brother or big sister."

Keeping the legacy going, as ten schools in this district have partnered with the Y,

“Taking kids out of a normal classroom environment and just allowing them to play and have fun in an enriching environment. If I were a kid in this program, I would beg my parents to let me play,” Trevino added.

— so kids can excel after the bell.