Waco ISD training Baylor interns to respond to individuals experiencing suicidal ideations

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD is getting some local Baylor students prepared to help others work with individuals who might find themselves in a life and death situation — literally.

Depression and suicide is a mental health crisis in Central Texas and across the country. Social and emotional coordinators within Waco ISD know the importance of handling these situations early and head on.

The school district is training Baylor University Social Work interns to learn how to respond to suicidal ideations.

The students will learn what to say, how to say it, and even how to relate to what someone could be going through, so they can be ready to help and serve anyone who needs it.

The coordinators are hoping that a small step makes a big impact in the Waco community.