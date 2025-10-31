Waco ISD to continue free meals amid possible SNAP program halt

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) possibly coming to a halt Nov. 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown, Waco Independent School District is reassuring families that students will still receive free meals at school.

Superintendent Tiffany Spicer said in a statement that the district’s free breakfast and lunch program will continue “for the foreseeable future” thanks to a healthy balance in the Child Nutrition Fund.

“We have a deep concern for our families and fully acknowledge the significant worry this situation may cause,” Spicer said. “The well-being of our students is our absolute highest priority. Every child enrolled in our district will have consistent access to nutritious meals while at school.”

In addition to continuing in-school meals, Waco ISD is working with organizations to connect families with resources outside of school hours.

Brook Avenue Elementary partners with Shepherd’s Heart to host a monthly mobile food pantry. The next distribution is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the school.

“We are one Waco ISD community, and we are dedicated to supporting one another through this challenge,” Spicer said. “If you are able to help, we strongly encourage donations of nonperishable food, time or financial gifts to our local food pantries. Your generosity will make a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors.”