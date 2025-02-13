Esrom Martinez returns to Waco ISD as Head Coach of Waco High Lions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Independent School District (WISD) announced the return of Esrom Martinez as the new athletic coordinator and head football coach for the Waco High School Lions.

With 15 years of coaching experience and a strong reputation in Central Texas, Martinez is dedicated to fostering the holistic development of student-athletes.

Before this role, Martinez coached at Midway High School, where he helped the Panthers secure the District 12-6A championship in 2023. He also made significant contributions as an assistant head coach at Connally High School, leading the team to an undefeated season and an area championship.

Martinez began his coaching career at University High School, mentoring athletes in various sports and directing strength and conditioning initiatives. Alongside his coaching duties, he has a background in criminal justice and has served as a probation officer and captain at McLennan County Juvenile Probation.