Waco Independent Film Festival named among World's 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Independent Film Festival earned recognition Monday as one of MovieMaker Magazine's "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" for 2025, marking a significant achievement for the Central Texas city's growing arts community.

The festival, known as Waco Indie, also secured a spot on MovieMaker's "50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee" list, making it one of only 12 festivals worldwide to appear on both rankings.

"Being named one of the coolest festivals in the world is an incredible honor — and being one of only 12 to earn both distinctions is even more extraordinary," said Samuel Thomas, artistic director of Waco Indie.

The dual recognition comes as the festival approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026. MovieMaker's annual lists celebrate festivals that combine exceptional programming with memorable attendee experiences, placing emphasis on innovation and filmmaker hospitality.

With more than 15,000 film festivals operating worldwide, Waco Indie's double placement highlights the event's growing reputation in the competitive festival circuit.

"This is a celebration not just of our festival, but of Waco's creative spirit, our thriving arts community, and the growing number of filmmakers who choose Waco as a place to tell their stories," Thomas said.

The festival has consistently ranked in FilmFreeway's Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals in the World since its establishment in 2016.

"What an incredible honor as we head into our 10th anniversary," said Louis Hunter, operations director. "We've always been about community and great storytelling, and this recognition only strengthens our excitement to make year ten something truly special."

Waco Indie will return July 16-19, 2026.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.