WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department put out a fire at a local bingo hall early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Cole Avenue after midnight.

Buckeye Bingo posted online later, confirming that no one was inside at the time of the fire, but the building is a total loss

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.