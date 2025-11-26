Waco Fire gives demo, tips on how to safely cook the perfect deep fried turkey

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With Thanksgiving approaching, fire safety officials are reminding home cooks about the serious risks associated with deep-frying turkeys after demonstrating how quickly things can go wrong.

Larry Denman, a lieutenant with the Waco Fire Marshal's office, conducted a turkey frying demonstration to highlight the potential dangers of this popular cooking method.

"Make sure that you're following all the directions. Don't let your oil get too hot. Make sure you're at least 25 feet away from your home with nothing around you that can burn," Denman said.

The demonstration showed how a seemingly small mistake can lead to dramatic consequences, with flames erupting quickly from the fryer.

"There are around 1,000 fires a year in the United States from frying turkeys. There have been 5 deaths from those incidents, so just be safe," Denman said.

The lieutenant emphasized that proper preparation is crucial for safe turkey frying. The turkey must be completely thawed and thoroughly dried before being lowered into the oil.

"The flare up is gonna be too much oil in the pot. The fire is too hot, and your turkey is not dry. Once that turkey gets in there and wet, the water separates so fast that it causes the grease to catch on fire, and there you go, fireball time," Denman said.

Despite the risks, Denman stressed that turkey frying accidents are entirely preventable with proper precautions.

"It is preventable and as long as you follow directions and do things safely, you'll have a tasty turkey at the end of the day," Denman said.

For those cooking turkeys indoors, Denman also offered safety advice. He recommended using a tray to catch grease underneath the turkey, being careful when removing it from the oven, and ensuring proper ventilation to prevent gas buildup.

For outdoor cooking, he warned against frying under carports or during rainy weather, suggesting alternative cooking methods in those conditions.

When asked about his personal preference, Denman said he likes smoked turkey.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.