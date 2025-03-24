Waco Family Medicine consolidates clinics amid financial challenges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Family Medicine (WFM) is restructuring its operations to address financial challenges driven by Texas’ restrictive Medicaid policies and rising healthcare costs. The changes aim to sustain high-quality care for the community while improving efficiency.

Effective March 24, WFM will consolidate three clinics and two dental offices, relocating services and patients to its new Central and expanded Tom Oliver S. 18th facilities. The move is designed to enhance patient access to radiology, pharmacy, and laboratory services under one roof. Patients have been notified of the transition and provided with contact information for any concerns.

As part of these efficiency measures, WFM will reduce staff by 7% and offer severance packages and career transition support to affected employees.

Despite financial pressures, WFM remains committed to serving low-income children, pregnant women, and aging adults, many of whom rely on Medicaid. Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the nation—nearly double the national average—while recent state decisions have further restricted Medicaid access. Additionally, healthcare costs have risen 25% over the past four years due to inflation, while reimbursements and federal funding have stagnated.

For-profit pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) also have limited community health centers' ability to leverage the federal 340B program, which helps offset costs for uninsured patients.

WFM, which has provided compassionate, high-quality care for 55 years, serves over 74,000 patients annually, including 27% of McLennan County’s children. The organization urges community members to contact their local representatives to advocate for stronger Medicaid policies, PBM reform, and increased health center funding.