Waco community celebrates 2024 Lunar New Year

WACO, Texas — The 2024 Lunar New Year was celebrated at Downtown Waco's Farmers Market. The Asian Leaders Network of Waco held booths with food, art and performers to welcome the year of the dragon. Next year, the Lunar New Year will be on January 29th, with the year of the snake.

It’s one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture.

“I think something that’s really kind of similar between all the different countries is the importance of celebrating your family, the new growth, and also prosperity,” says Jaja Chen, Boad Chair for Asian Leaders Network.

The Lunar New Year, based on the lunar calendar, signifies a transition from the cold winter to a hopeful spring.

“For me, especially growing up overseas in China and Taiwan, Lunar New Year is all about celebrating community, connecting with your roots, and also having delicious food,” added Chen.

The Waco community celebrating at the downtown farmer’s market, embracing the year of the dragon: the animal assigned for 2024 based on the Chinese zodiac system.

“The dragon is one of the 12 zodiacs animals in our zodiac mythology, and every single year after the lunar new year, it changes to a different animal,” says event-goer Honjan Le.

Enjoying good music, food, and culture come rain or shine.

“Really, for me, it’s when I get to come together with family and friends and spend time with them to celebrate good energy and good fortune,” says Tiffany Le, President of the Vietnamese Student Association.

“I grew up here, and it’s just really exciting to see some of my culture represented here in Waco,” concluded Honjan Le.