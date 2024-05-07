Waco coffee shop legacy continues on Franklin Avenue

WACO, Texas — Common Grounds owner Blake Batson talks with Heather Healy on opening a third location in Waco, having a unique spot and unique vibe to serve the local community.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

On this side of Franklin Avenue, it doesn’t seem like the most thriving place.

“When I was growing up, Franklin was, and still is, the used car dealership strip of Waco,” Blake Batson said.

But that’s changing.

“New things are happening—hospitality, businesses, are starting to come in Franklin and it’s such a thoroughfare,” Batson said.

Common Grounds Coffee Shop Owner Blake Batson tells me placing his third location here was a no-brainer.

“This is something that connects the city, Franklin, and I think it will make sense for new stuff to continue to happen on Franklin,” Batson said.

Wanting to be part of a new era in this thriving city.

“There’s a ton of workers that said they’re pumped and going to get a cup of coffee, I know these guys behind me, Drive Casa, they’re going to get coffee, used car salesman and women, they’re going to come get coffee,” Batson said.

But Batson is set on being the new business on the block.

“There’s been thousands of amazing beautiful moments of people connecting in that space, and that’s what this business is about: the culture and the community,” Batson said.