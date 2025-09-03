Waco City Manager announces resignation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco announced the resignation of Bradley Ford, the city manager, on Wednesday.

Ford's resignation is effective Feb. 28, 2026, and will continue in his role to see through the transition process and ensure stability as the Waco City Council starts its search for a new city manager.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me and my family. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Waco and to work alongside such talented and dedicated city employees. Over the next months, I remain committed to supporting the Council, our staff, and our community as we continue moving Waco forward.” - Bradley Ford

The city council will launch a comprehensive search to find a replacement and will update as the process moves forward.

“Bradley Ford is an exceptional leader with a strong skillset, a passion for economic development, and an impressive track record. His commitment to excellence and dedication to our residents have left a lasting impact. What speaks volumes about Bradley’s character is his commitment to Waco—he wants to stay here and raise his family, which shows his deep belief in the future of our city.” - Jim Holmes, Mayor of Waco

Ford started his career with the city in 2017 and served as city manager since 2020. In a press release from the City of Waco, Ford's career highlights include leading the city through significant initiatives in economic development, public safety, infrastructure enhancements and community engagement.

"Under his leadership, the city has strengthened financial management practices, expanded strategic partnerships, and continued to deliver vital services to its residents," the press release said.

Below are statements from Waco City Councilmembers:

"The City has achieved remarkable progress under Bradley’s leadership. While we often focus on the visible transformations—new buildings, booming businesses, and the vibrant community—it's the subtle yet significant changes that often have the greatest impact. He has guided his team and our city toward generational change through thoughtful policy updates, multimillion-dollar infrastructure improvements, and ensuring the safety of our water resources, among other initiatives. As a Wacoan and council member, I am truly grateful for both the visible and the behind-the-scenes efforts that contribute to our city's growth." - Andrea Barefield, Mayor Pro Tem of Waco

“In the short time that I have had the privilege of serving on City Council, I have been incredibly impressed by Bradley’s dedication to his role as City Manager, his perseverance through challenges, and his servant heart. Bradley has a strong ability to lead with integrity, build consensus, and support City staff. Waco has benefited greatly from his vision and commitment, and the talented team he has cultivated will continue to carry his work forward.” - Isabel Lozano, Councilmember

“Bradley Ford led our city during a dynamic time with integrity, compassion, and strength. His courage and wisdom during the pandemic, drought, and winter storms deeply inspired those of us who worked alongside him. He always put people first, with the well-being of our residents and city employees as his highest goal. I am immensely grateful for his service to Waco.” - Josh Borderud, Councilmember

“Bradley and I were sworn into our positions on city council and as city manager on the same day, towards the beginning of the pandemic. Being able to watch him serve and lead our city through continued unprecedented circumstances, both up close and from afar, has been an absolute honor. I have learned from Bradley what it is to lead with absolute care for those who are following you, while focusing on what is ahead. That balance is never easy, yet he delivered it, unfailingly, day after day. Waco is better because of his work, and we will feel the absence of his presence when he departs. Until then, we remain grateful for his steady hand and look forward to his continued leadership through February 2026.” - Darius Ewing, Councilmember