Waco City Council approves $1.5+ million contract for I-35 bridge lights

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco City Councilrecently approved a contract for replacing the bridge lights on the I-35 frontage road bridges that run parallel to the interstate over the Brazos River.

According to the city agenda packet, the current bridge lighting system operates at partial capacity, with around 50% of the fixtures no longer working.

"The existing system has become increasingly difficult to maintain due to the need for specialized equipment and its limited resistance to weather and moisture," the city agenda packet says.

This light replacement project aims to improve long-term reliability and reduce complex maintenance required in the future.

The project will include:



a complete replacement of all lighting fixtures, controllers, wiring components, and mounting hardware

technical support during installation, long-term maintenance, detailed material specifications

full-color lighting renderings and certified wiring diagrams

The contract is for $1,589,065 and the replacement of the bridge lights is expected to start in January 2026 and wrap up in spring 2026.