Waco Celebrates 175th Anniversary

WACO, Texas — The city of Waco is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a block party downtown, including a proclamation ceremony, musical performances and vendors from across the area, coming together to celebrate the city they love.

It’s a big day as the City of Waco celebrates a big milestone.

“Today marks the 175th anniversary of Waco. It was actually established by a gentleman that owned the land and set it out 175 years ago, Jacob De Cordova and we are celebrating founder’s day beer as well today,” said Monica Shannon, Executive Director of the Jacob De Cordova Society.

Founder of the city, Jacob De Cordova is being honored with a proclamation of the city, educating the community on how Waco became what it is today.

“He came to Texas at the time when Texas wasn’t even a state, he was a man who mapped out all the titles, made a map of the state which became the official map we use, he traveled the world to bring people to Texas,” said Jeff Aresty, President of the society.

With a concert and ceremony celebrating him.

“It means a lot to me. I have dedicated my life to transforming the youth through music, so to be able to tell his story through a song, it’s just an amazing experience and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said local vocalist Kelsey Rae.

Locals pouring into the downtown streets to be part of this history that’s shaped our community.

“Honestly, just to kind of see the growth in the city, just to see the diversity in the city, it’s just an awesome place to be. You can turn any corner and find all sorts of awesome craftsman and artists and musicians in the city,” said Matt Menefe, Foresnic Science Teacher at University High School.

“Waco has changed so much, and the years that I’ve been here, and I know even more in the 175 years, so, I think it’s a really great thing,” concluded Waco resident Sandy Cantu.

And giving well wishes to their city that’s ever changing.

