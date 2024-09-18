Waco burger joint aims to bring together community

WACO, Texas — Dubl-R Burgers has been a Waco establishment since 1996, bringing our Central Texas neighbors together through food, hospitality and community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There’s nothing like the good sizzle of an American classic.

“You’re getting it hot and fresh,” said David Maddison, General Manager of Dubl-R Burgers.

Dubl-R Rurgers has served the Waco community since 1996, earning its reputation as a neighborhood staple.

“We just try to give them a good consistent product every time they come in,” said Maddison.

“We know a whole lot of them by first name, we do have a lot of regulars come sit down and say “hey, give me my usual,” he added.

So what makes these burgers so delicious? I asked the 27-year grill master.

“The grill is seasoned real good and the seasoned salt that we used,” said Darrell Wayne Jackson, Grill Master of the burger joint.

Whether it’s good food, good company, or good times to share, General Manager David Maddison says, as long as we keep coming back, this place will always serve its purpose.

“I always tell everyone it’s not your first visit, I want you back for your second visit. It’s always the second visit, not the first one, I believe that 100 percent,” concluded Maddison.

