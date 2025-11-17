Victim's identity unknown in Waco's 10th homicide of 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Police in Waco are trying to identify a man found dead early Monday morning in the city's tenth homicide of the year.

A 9-1-1 caller reported finding a person lying on the ground along Colcord Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on November 17. Officers realized the man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point investigators are still trying to identify the man and there is no information provided about a suspect or any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Waco Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 254-753-HELP(4357).