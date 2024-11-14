Veterans and mental health: What to know during the holidays

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With a large population of veterans in the Central Texas area, VFW member and veteran Miguel Valverde speaks with Heather Healy on the mental health struggles the holiday season can bring. Steven A. Cohen Clinic Director Katherine Martin speaks on the resources available to help veterans through the winter blues.



According to the Veterans Outreach Center, 43% of vets experience a noticeable increase in mental health challenges during the holidays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Former military and Veterans of Foreign Wars member Miguel Valverde is passionate about veterans in our community.

“We have a beautiful support system here. We are trying to build that through our friendship and comrades," said Valverde, Senior Vice Commander for VFW 2148. "We lean on each other.”

Leaning on one another through hard times, primarily through the holiday season.

“We have to be realistic," Valverde said. "We’re going to feel lonely, and it’s okay to feel sad."

An emotion that can run deep during this time of year.

“I lost both of my parents in three months. And so it was just back-to-back," Valverde said. "So, the holidays become hard. Now it’s just my brother and my sister."

He’s not alone when it comes to other veterans feeling sad, alone, and isolated during the holidays.

Katherine Martin with the Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen said resources like them and the VFW are key to beating the winter blues.

“We offer out-patient short-term based therapy for family, kiddos, groups, individuals, veterans, family members, active duty service members as well," Martin, Clinic Director for the Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic, said.

"We also have case management, so even if we’re not necessarily the best fit for you, we’ll cut down the red tape and get you connected wherever you need to be."

The current Commander for VFW 2148, Nola Saldana, has advice for veterans during the holidays.

“Don’t spend it alone. We’re here, and often, people are here at the post," Saldana said. "We want them to practice communication skills with family members or other veterans so we can ease some of that."

And always, “Be kind to yourself," Valverde said. You’re going to feel sad, you’re going to feel lonely, but don’t let that impact you. If you want to relieve the stress, call up another veteran, and we’re here to support you."