University High's JROTC and local veterans to come together for 9/11

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — University High School's JROTC and Waco VFW Post 2148 are coming together and preparing for their 2024 9/11 ceremony.

It will serve as a way for generations to come together on one of the darkest days in the nation's history.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It means a great profound loss and tragedy,” said Jaqueline Perez, Second Command for University High School’s JROTC.

University High JROTC students are practicing their 9/11 ceremony procedures — they may not have been alive that day, but they know the importance of it.

“It was a tragedy," Perez said.

“I did take a trip to go to New York to go to the 9/11 museum and it honestly taught me a lot about being thankful for being here, remembering the veterans and the people lost in 9/11."

Standing alongside Veterans of Foreign Wars from the community who remember that day all too well.

“My family of six=, we were vacationing that day, when I see on the news what was happening on the towers," said Army veteran and Honor Guard Captain with the VFW, John Toro-Lugo.

"At first, I thought it just a movie, something crazy was happening."

Fast forward 23 years later, and a new generation of military is ready to stand and protect the country's freedom.

“Not only do I get to join and do leadership activities, but I also get to do community service outside of school,” Perez said.

“I honestly want to go into the field of social work, but since I do believe they do have that field, I most certainly want to join the army."

According to the Texas Association of School Boards, half a million students in the state are enrolled in JROTC in more than 3,400 secondary schools — leading to high graduation rates and attendance.

These students make veterans proud of what’s to come for the next generation’s military.

“It opens doors, not everything is given, you have to look for it — it gives you structure, it gives you a way to look for what you want to have in life," Toro-Logo said.

"9/11 will always be in my mind, and everything and anything that we can do to help the community — we’re going to try to be there."