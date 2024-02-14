University High students making sweet Valentine's Day treats to raise money for culinary arts program

WACO, Texas — We all know that Valentine's Day brings a lot of gifts and also treats. Students at University High School are making dozens of orders for the community.

Over the past several days, University High School students have been hard at work putting together 72 orders for the community filled with over 300 pieces of chocolate covered strawberries, rice crispy treats and several other treats.

High school senior Dee Ruiz has been a part of this program for four years. She said not only is it a passion for her, she wants to make sure she can help raise money for the school’s culinary arts program.

“It’s important because even now we help out with Salvation Army and things like that. We help people like that with this or just giving back to the community," said Ruiz.

They catered 87 events last year, and every year they cater around 100 events around the community.

The treats are still on sale for Waco ISD students, families and faculty.