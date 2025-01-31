University High culinary students prep for community cooking competition

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — University High culinary students are preparing for the H-E-B Celebrity Cook Off, where the community comes together through a friendly food competition, benefitting the Waco ISD Education Foundation.



KXXV Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines will MC the competition, starting at 7 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center in Waco

KXXV Senior Reporter Lauren Adams is participating in the competition, cooking lasagna soup

The Waco ISD Education Foundation, which funds creative projects that impact student performance and raise the power of education in Waco schools

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“This is our seventh year doing it, and we’ve won six years, so I’m hoping for a seventh,” said Reannon Ruark, Culinary Arts Instructor at University High School.

“Last year we won best overall."

This year, they think they can sweep every category with the menu they’ve created, especially with this dish, inspired by TikTok.

“We are making a take on the Dubai chocolate bar, except we’re doing Dubai chocolate cake, they’re going to be almost bite-sized, almost two bites, unless you have anaconda mouth,” Ruark said.

“Since the beginning of the school year, I’ve been getting e-mails “can we try this, can we try this” and the Dubai chocolate bar was the most common one, so we tried the chocolate bar first and thought “this is really awesome."

Peaking senior Joe Ruiz’ interest and thinking if its familiar enough, people will come.

“I would say, I think they would recognize it from social media, so, you’d want to get to taste it and learn more about it,” Ruiz said.

“I’ve never really had it, but it does look pretty good."

You eat with your eyes first, and this dessert is as good as it looks. Even Joe liked it!