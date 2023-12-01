UNBEARABLE: Several in homeless community say they can't survive cold weather without support

WACO, Texas — We know it’s starting to get cold out there and most of us can crank the heater on and warm up inside but when you’re without a home, you don’t have that option. A local man experiencing homelessness shares his story.

It’s been a tough year for Stephen Schaffer.

“This is a whole new experience for me and now I’m basically a statistic,” Schaffer said.

This is his first year living without a place to call home.

“In my opinion there are professional homeless people. They thrive in this life. The majority of us don’t, we want to get out,” Schaffer said.

Stephen said he’s trying to get back on his feet but it’s easier said than done.

“I’ve been working to do that. I’m on social security and I cannot make three times the rent,” said Schaffer.

Stephen and thousands of others experiencing homelessness must bare the cold winter weather with anything they can find.

“You see the people pushing the shopping carts and you see the tent cities, but you don’t see what’s I see,” said Schaffer. "People digging in dumpsters to find something to eat. People with cardboard covering themselves up, laying on the concrete trying to get some rest. You can’t rest out here in the dark.”

Thankfully places like Acts Church warm clothes and other items to help those in need survive.

“People have two our three coats. I know I have two or three coats hanging. I get to choose what fits best for my day. The homeless population don’t have that option. They need something that’s gonna take care of them when it’s coldest,” said Acts Church Waco Youth Pastor Donna Woolam.

“It’s truly a blessing to have somebody say do you need some blankets or even come by with some hot coffee. It’s a wonderful thing,” Shaffer said.

There are also women, families, children and more who are without a home and need our help. You can donate clothes to Acts Church Waco at 300 S. 13th Street in Downtown Waco.