Two men shot in Downtown Waco over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in what police are calling an isolated incident.

Waco police officers responded to reports of gunshots at 5th Street and Austin Avenue at 1:24 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated, though they did not provide additional details about what led to the gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.

