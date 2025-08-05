Two in custody following officer-involved shooting in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two people are in custody facing charges from the Waco Police Department related to a reported robbery on Monday evening.

The department says officers responded to South 14th Street and began searching for two suspects. Police tell 25 News one of the suspects, 20-year-old David Rodriguez, was found nearby.

The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jakari Jordan, is accused of pointing a gun at an officer. The officer fired his weapon at Jordan, who ran away but was caught quickly.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.