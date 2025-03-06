Tuesday's rain and wind storms left their marks in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — The rain and high winds that blew through Central Texas packed a high punch, leaving everything from downed power lines, debris in the streets, blown off roofs, and a powerful haboob making their marks in our communities.



This was the windiest day thus far for us Central Texans for 2025



Winds in our area gust up anywhere from 50-75 mph



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday’s storms packed a punch, first, downed power lines all throughout the city of Robinson, causing Robinson ISD to cancel classes for the day.

Then, high winds picked up shortly after and would not give Central Texas a rest, with gusts of 50-75 miles per hour. Eventually, this turned into a dust storm, or haboob, forcing us to deal with the dust.

In Groesbeck, the winds were so strong that a gas station on east Navasota was destroyed from top to bottom.

Check out this destroyed roof at a Bob Brown Real Estate warehouse, taking some tree limbs with it. Copperas Cove Fire and Police temporarily closed some streets around the area due to severe winds. Gusts 50-75 miles per hour swept Central Texas for hours.

