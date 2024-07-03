TSTC Culinary Arts students run their own restaurant for the summer semester

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TSTC Culinary Arts Program students have the opportunity to run their own restaurant for the summer semester — they will receive hands-on experience, as the restaurant is open to the public.

The restaurant is open every Wednesday and Friday starting this Wednesday, and will serve its last lunch shift on Friday, August 9 — the cuisine changes every week.



July 3 and July 5: Southwest

July 10 and July 12: Southern

July 17 and July 19: Thai

July 24 and July 26: German

July 31 and Aug. 2: Cajun

August 7 and August 9: Italian

Weekly menus will be posted on the Facebook pages for TSTC in Waco and the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center.

No same-day reservations will be taken on serving days — reservations can be made by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

TSTC’s student restaurant is now open to the public for summer semester, running Wednesdays and Fridays, offering the best hands-on experience to Central Texas students.

“Being here has helped me to see hundreds of people come through and what that would be like, instead of getting a few handfuls at a food truck or like a diner,” said Culinary Arts student, Karicia Parker.

The experience gives the exposure that Parker needs.

“I started wanting to work with at-risk youth,” Parker said.

And now —

“My dream is to start a non-profit to provide meals for the sick and shut-in," she said.

"They don’t necessarily have a way to get into the grocery store, but they also want a home cooked meal."

These are meals that Culinary Instructor David Ray is excited for his students to serves as the menu changes every week.

"There’s never the same cuisine — each student gets to pick their own theme and own dishes," Ray said.

"It’s always something new to look forward to and it’s exciting."

These students are excited to serve the community — one dish at a time.