TSTC Culinary Arts preps Valentine's Day meals for two

WACO, Texas — Texas State Techinical College's Culinary Arts program prepped dinners for two for Valentine's Day. Couples placed orders in advanced and chose an appetizer, entree and a raspberry chocolate tart for dessert. The proceeds made from these orders go back into the culinary program.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

As the flames of love are ignited, closing out Valentine’s Day with a romantic meal at home is the most ideal for some couples.

“I think we provide a steady quality, and so, they know that they’re going to get a good quality meal for a decent price that they don’t have to fight crowds and they can just go home and enjoy it with their loved one,” said TSTC Culinary Arts Teaching Lab Assistant, Cicillia Bunting.

Texas State Technical College Culinary Arts program — serving the Waco community this Valentine’s Day by offering three course meals for two. Choosing an appetizer, entree, and raspberry chocolate tart for dessert.

“I’m making 40 today, we have 20 orders, so that means 40 people,” said Bunting.

Being prepared and ready to heat and eat at home. A $50 alternative compared to going out, spending more and fighting the holiday crowd.

“I think a lot of it has to do with post-covid. People maybe want to stay in. It’s easier, people don’t have to cook, a combination of reasons,” said Chef Instructor, Justin Turner.

“Maybe it’s something people are probably not comfortable cooking in their own home, so maybe it’s easier for them to buy it already prepared,” said Lead Culinary Instructor, Martha Rivera.

Whatever the reason may be, the proceeds from the dinners ordered go back into the culinary arts program in a loving way.

“This will help the program with our equipment, with the materials and food we need for our students,” concluded Rivera.