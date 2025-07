WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Starting July 12, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will start shifting all northbound traffic to the southbound side of I-35, between 12th Street and S Loop 340.

This is part of the My35 Waco South Construction Project.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., drivers will see various lane and ramp closures.

TxDOT

TxDOT hopes to complete the shift and reopen roads by 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 13.