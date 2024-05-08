Tourism experts in Waco detail the Eclipse revenue for the city

WACO, Texas — Eclipse revenues are rolling in, and they are even better than expected.

25 News had the chance to sit down with the Convention and Tourism Director for the City of Waco, Dan Quandt, who says they are very pleased with the turnout.

For example, 96 percent of the short-term rentals were booked.

“When you compare to the year before, they are phenomenal numbers," Quandt said.

25 News reporter Lauren Adams sat with him as he explained the numbers.

Those rentals had an average daily rate of $355, which was an 84 percent increase from the same weekend.

The final numbers aren’t in yet, but the monthly revenue from April is projected to be $2 million, which is an 81 percent increase from the year before.

“This wasn’t about one event — it was about creating a clientele, if you will," Quandt said.

He also explained the social media impact.

The Discovery Channel, who partnered with the city, had 2.1 million views on Facebook — the full video on Facebook had 8.4 million views.

“When you look at those numbers, it’s literally a worldwide impact," Quandt said.

25 News will have the final tax revenue numbers to share in June when they're released.