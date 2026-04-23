WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Whether it's for a sandwich, a salad, or your favorite dish, the tomatoes you are eating are costing you more.

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Tomato prices surge, impacting local restaurants

Prices are up more than 20% over the past year, and the pinch is hitting local spots like Revival Eastside Eatery in East Waco. For restaurant owner Travis Young, tomatoes are a staple on his menu.

I asked Young how many pounds of tomatoes they order each week.

"Anywhere from, I'd say I'm on the very low end, 50 — more like 100 to 150," Young said.

"They come on a lot of our sandwiches, so it's pretty steady for us throughout the year," Young said.

Tomatoes are now averaging $2.26 per pound, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the highest price in eight years.

"So like $35 a case, and now it's up to, like, between $50 to $90," Young said.

"We're even getting emails from our distributors just letting us know that this is not ending anytime soon," Young said.

Several factors are driving the spike, including higher diesel and fertilizer costs, and a 17% tariff on tomatoes from Mexico, where most of the U.S. supply comes from. On top of that, bad weather in key growing areas like Florida and Mexico during peak season has damaged crops, driving up prices.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says fuel costs are a major factor.

"What's worse than the fertilizer is fuel prices like diesel. Not only is it making it higher expenses on the farm, but every segment of the industry — everything that goes up and down the highway — has an increased cost, either trucking or rail freight or however you get it," Miller said.

Miller says while prices are high, he recommends shopping local for good quality.

Gas prices are starting to come down, but diesel is still averaging more than $5 a gallon, higher than just a month ago.

"I just think people remember that we are doing our best to keep prices where they are. And so if you don't like tomatoes, great — let us know and we'll take it off your sandwich or burger, and that saves us a little bit in the long run and helps us keep things where they are and not have to increase prices," Young said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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