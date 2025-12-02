Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

'Tis the season for scams: Waco PD puts out alert on new scam going around

Waco Police Department
KXXV
Waco Police Department
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is alerting neighbors of a new scam going around.

What's the scam

Waco PD says it has received word that multiple people are going around, calling people and posing as a representative of Waco PD, asking for donations for police department merchandise.

The department says that no one from Waco PD would be selling anything for purchase, and to not provide any personal information over the phone or online to someone or a source you don't know.

What you can do if you get a scam call like this

If you aren't sure of the entity or person that is calling you, asking for money, call your local police department non-emergency number to report the crime.

Waco PD non-emergency number: (254) 750-7500

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood