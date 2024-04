WACO, Texas — Baylor Touchdown Alley welcomed thousands of people to view the 2024 eclipse.

NASA scientists spoke to the crowd to explain what was happening and to share how they study the sun.

Others made sure to tell the audience to be safe and wear your glasses.

Touchdown alley had food trucks, games for kids, science projects, and photo opps with NASA.

The next solar eclipse that can be seen in the U.S. is August 2044 and there is another one in 2045.