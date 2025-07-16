'This really is intended to create conversations': Filmmakers hope to spark debate on cows with documentary

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Co-creators Brandon Whitworth and Michelle Michael are looking forward to showing their documentary, World Without Cows, in this year's Waco Independent Film Festival, hoping to spark a healthy conversation on the use of cattle in this world.



The Waco Independent Film Festival is set for July 17-20 in Downtown Waco

World Without Cows will be showing at the festival Friday, July 18th, at 3:45pm at the Texas Music Cafe

For more information on World Without Cows, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

They’re agricultural staples, but have you ever wondered what our world would be like without these animals?

The documentary, World Without Cows, explores the animal’s cultural and economic significance, role in feeding the world, and their impact on our climate.

“We would leave all of these farms that we visited, and we would have so much hope because we felt so much hope after talking to the people who worked so hard to make food for us. And we would shortly be met, maybe even on the way home, scrolling through social media, a lot of negativity, a lot of just harsh things,” Michelle Michael said, co-creator of World Without Cows.

“It seemed farmers were being villainized and we didn't quite understand, had we missed something and all these farms we've been to, so we set out to explore how cows help us or hurt us on our path to a sustainable future,” she added.

Creators Brandon Whitworth and Michelle Michael have set out to inspire a deeper conversation on the impact cows have on our planet.

“Politically, economically, environmentally, too often we're just yelling at each other from opposite sides of the aisle. This really is intended to create conversations. We like to say it's more than a documentary, it's a conversation starter. We hope this can help create a new baseline for how we have these critical conversations,” co-creator Brandon Whitworth said.

They’re already seeing the purpose of this film come to light.

“We screened in, in Southern California, San Pedro, and we were at a film festival there and being where we were. It turns out everybody in the room was vegan, and so we didn't know, should we run for the door at the end, we had a Q&A, and I'll never forget, a lady stood up after watching, and she raised her hand and she said ‘I'm vegan, and I'm always going to be a vegan. That's not going to change, but the way you guys told this story really made me think and try to rethink what is it that I truly understand about cows?’ and she said, ‘I want to help you get the story out there,’ and so that was really powerful,” Michelle concluded.

