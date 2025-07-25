'These changes are progress moving forward': Waco airport manager discusses recent TSA changes

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — New TSA rules let travelers keep shoes on during security screenings, as more airport security changes are on the horizon.



Since July 8 of this year, it is no longer a requirement to take off your shoes as you go through airport security

The Department of Homeland Security is considering changing the 3.4oz liquid rule

The Department of Homeland Security is also looking into facial recognition to go through airport security lines quicker as well

'These changes are progress moving forward' Local airport manger talks on recent TSA changes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Travelers can now keep their shoes on during airport security screenings after the Department of Homeland Security ended the requirement on July 8. The change marks the beginning of several modifications to TSA procedures aimed at streamlining the security process.

"A lot of people are happy to keep their shoes on and makes getting through TSA a little faster," said James Harris, Airport Manager at Waco Regional Airport.

Harris explained that technological advancements are driving these changes.

"Technology is changing, um, the new scanners that they have, they can pick up almost anything, so, with the change in technology it just drives change."

The Department of Homeland Security is also reviewing other airport security rules, including the current restrictions on liquids. Currently, passengers are limited to carrying 3.4 ounces of liquids in carry-on bags.

New facial recognition technology is being implemented that will allow travelers to pass through security lines without interacting with TSA agents.

These updates are part of a broader effort to modernize airport security while maintaining safety standards. For regional airports like Waco, the changes enhance their existing advantages.

"These changes are progress moving forward for us here at Waco. It makes our lines even quicker. We already have the quickest lines between Dallas and Austin, so if you want to get out of TSA quick fly Waco," Harris said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

