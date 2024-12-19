The 'Vintigification' of Christmas: the gift giving holiday trend

WACO, Texas — Buying vintage is the hip new thing this holiday season! Shoppers are getting nostalgic about finding that perfect gift over the hottest new online fad. Bankston's Comics and Collectibles in Waco says people gravitate toward vintage gifts because they bring out the child in all of us or trigger a positive childhood memory that we would live to freeze time for.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Before hopping online to get the newest items to put under the tree, you may consider going back in time.

“It’s magical for the whole family,” said Brent Bankston, owner of Bankston’s Comics and Collectibles in Waco.

Brent Bankston of Bankston’s Comics and Collectibles in Waco says this holiday season, he’s seen customers lean more toward vintage gifts rather than new ones.

“Customers have a memory or a moment or a point in their lives where they remember they are focused upon, so they come in, and they want that vintage piece, it may be a Star Wars toy as you can see behind me, people get very nostalgic about certain items in their childhood," Bankston said. "Those are the kinds of things we operate with."

Operating here in Waco for 39 years, he’s excited these items are coming back in style.

“We resonate with our lives with a feeling or emotion from a certain time stamp in our lives," Bankston said. "Toys, songs, sports moments, a movie, a genuine experience of our patience and our time and a period when we were innocent, innocence lost if you will, and that’s very exciting to people."

Whether it is comic books, baseball cards, action figures, or everything in between— Bankston knows the true value of these goes far beyond being wrapped under the tree.

“We relate to something, maybe in a stressful world, we react to something, and we embrace something that takes us to an innocence and appreciation of something for our youth," Bankston said.

