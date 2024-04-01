The Cost of Fostering: Central Texas Humane Society in code red, needing fosters

WACO, Texas — The Central Texas Humane Society is in CODE RED. With space maxed out, more dogs are coming in seeking shelter. They're asking for as many fosters and adopters as possible.



With having 200 fosters on hand now, they're wanting 100-200 more.

Fostering a four-legged friend may only be a temporary situation, but it's a space where they can roam free and get acclimated to, making a smooth transition to their forever home.

For more information on becoming a foster, click here.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Sharyl West-Loeung has been a foster with the Humane Society of Central Texas since their last code-red situation last summer.

“We ended up fostering and fostering some more and instead, we ended up falling in love with the mission of this place, and it became a place that we started to volunteer and it became really our thing as a family,” West-Loeung said.

Taking more than 21 dogs in, giving them a chance at normalcy out of the shelter.

“You just have to give them time to really become themselves because what you see here isn’t necessarily what you’re going to get once they’re calm and confident in a home environment, and that each dog does have such a unique personality,” West-Loeung said.

Personalities that take a little longer to show, but it’s all thanks to the care of fosters.

“We hope to see at least three to 400 foster families in our community. We are currently a little over 200 regular foster families, and so if you are interested for that goal to expand, now is the time to do so,” Brooke Ferrell, Director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, said.

The Humane Society provides food, medicine and necessities needed for the dog to be acclimated to their temporary home.

“We never want a financial barrier to keep someone from being able to foster, so we are more than happy to help with supplies. We always ask our fosters to check in with us first to see if we have any supplies in-house, otherwise we can help make arrangements to find some in the community,” Ferrell said.

Creating a community to give these animals a fighting second chance.

“To save a life by emptying a kennel so the next dog that comes in has a kennel instead of the space and time and euthanasia that we’re typically facing, and by doing that in two to three week intervals, it’s just an incredible gift to us and to these dogs and to the community,” West-Loeung said.