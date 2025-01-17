Waco ISD Police Department puts new position on the force

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD Police Department is thrilled to have all of their positions filled, including hiring an investigator. This position on the force will help with cases in a timely manner and fill the gaps where needed.



When Chief Craig Goodman started at Waco ISD in June 2024, 13 positions were open in the Police Department. As of this month, all 13 have been filled.

House Bill Three requires an officer to be at each school. Having an investigator on the force helps alleviate the stress of an officer not having to leave campus at any specific time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Waco ISD Police Chief Craig Goodman has been working hard since his arrival at the district in June 2024.

“When I started, the department had 13 openings. I’m proud to announce that all of those positions have been filled by the end of this month," Chief Goodman said. "What I quickly learned when I came here was the need to have officers have hybrid responsibilities. Probably the biggest need was having a full-time investigator."

So why is that such a big need for a detective in the district? Chief Goodman tells me it all goes back to the state’s House Bill Three.

“So House Bill Three requires an officer to be at each school," Chief Goodman said. "So if they get an investigation that requires video evidence, interviewing witnesses or victims, just collecting evidence, it’s difficult for them to leave their school and be able to do a thorough background investigation."

“I felt the need to serve, but I’m a big family person, and I wanted to keep that service local. I figured that law enforcement was better than going overseas. I’ve been in law enforcement for 10 years. I was a state police officer when I first started, and then I started working more locally to be at home once I started a family. I wanted to come to a district because I have children in school, and I see a need for all children to be protected in school, and I knew that I could be that here,” Detective Jonathan Hoxie of the Waco ISD Police Department said.

Filling in the gaps when it comes to the department’s needs.

“I need to have someone like Detective Hoxie. There’s such a great need for follow-up; it takes a tremendous amount of time, and if I had to place that burden on an officer assigned to a school, then you’re removing them from that environment where they need to be to protect the students, be present, and help keep them safe,” Chief Goodman said.

Hoxie is grateful to serve within a growing and thriving department.

“Being able to give the justice to the victims that they expect, that their families and the communities expect,” Detective Hoxie said.



