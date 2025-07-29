'That's good news for drivers': Texas gas prices hit 4-year low

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time in four summers, gas prices are at its lowest price. It's an encouraging sign to drivers to take the last-summer road trips without hurting the wallet.



The average unleaded gas price for Texas is $2.76 a gallon

The national average is $3.16 a gallon

The reason for the lower price: crude oil, averaging $65 a barrel

'That's good news for drivers,' Texas gas prices hit four-year low

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you’re looking to take that last-second summer road trip, now's the time. The average unleaded gas price in the state is $2.76 per gallon, far below the national average at $3.16. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas says this is all thanks to crude oil being at a low price: $65 a barrel.



“So gas prices are at a four-year low when it comes to summer driving season, and that's good news for drivers. We're seeing record travel across the state and across the country this summer,” Daniel said.

“We saw that over Memorial Day, we saw that over 4th of July, and we continue to see that spilling to the end of summer. So that's really good for drivers that are,” he added.



With the current average gas price in Texas is at $2.76 a gallon, what can we expect for the next few months? Will the price continue to go down, or will rise once summer is over?



“Things typically start to slow down as far as summer road trips go, as you get into August and September.Of course, Labor Day, some people will travel, but it's not as popular of a holiday for travel as, say, 4th of July or Memorial Day, but certainly it's been a very busy summer. The travel industry has seen a booming success this summer,” Daniel said.

“Right now the Texas economy appears to be very strong, but I'm not an economist, but from a travel industry standpoint things are booming and, and so here in Texas we see a lot of people wanting to take road trips whether it's to the beaches in Galveston or the state parks or the hill country.Those are popular destinations.”



