Texas was the first to hit 100° this year, but plants and gardens still face a chilly week ahead

WACO, Texas — On Monday, we saw temperatures in the eighties, nineties and even higher across Central Texas.

Actually, Killeen is the first in the country to hit 100 degrees this year.

Our Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines wants to remind plant lovers Texas weather can be unpredictable.

"Our average last freeze date is March 11th around here but we have seen freezes as late as April 15th and that happened backing 2014. So I usually tell people people let’s wait til mid to late March before we really start planting things," Hines said.

Even later this week temperatures take a dip into the forties and fifties but as long as we don’t hit long freezes, outdoor plants should be okay.

“What we’re looking for is ‘Hey, are we going to get below thirty degrees? Is it gonna last for several hours?’ That’s where you really get a damaging freeze across the area," Hines said.

Dip or not, this week’s spring and summer like weather has shoppers out and about hoping their green-thumbs prevail.

“Each day and each week progressively getting busier" said Corie Tucker with Westview Nursery in Waco.

He says it’s ok to buy outdoor plants right now.

"As long as it’s available purchase it. Just keep in mind that if we’re gonna get cold you may not want to have those in the ground. So purchase it with the thought of keeping it in a pot and planting in a few weeks," Tucker said.

If you do plant outside, Corie said smaller more tender plants would need to be covered during cold spills.

Keep in mind the first day of Spring officially arrives in exactly three weeks.