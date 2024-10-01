Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco displays major upgrade

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame has just completed a three-year project where 11 exterior walls have been painted by local artist, Cade Kegerreis, featuring some of the most iconic hall of famers.



With more than 400 hall of fame inductees to choose from, 50 were painted on 11 of the building's exterior walls

The project started in 2021, costing more than $130,000 — it was funded by donations, the City of Waco and Tax Increment Financing

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There’s an eye-catching display of Texas sports legends and greats right in Waco's own backyard.

"It just gives us a little preview of what all we have," said Director of Marketing and PR with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Genesis Moncada.

"It separates us that we’re not part of Baylor, even though they’re great neighbors and very generous to us, but it just makes us stand out a little bit more."

That's what Moncada thought the building needed, so in 2021, she went to friend and local artist, Cade Kegrerreis, for help.

"They wanted to talk about revitalizing their exterior and I just finished a few other murals around town and luckily caught their eye,” said lead artist on the project, Cade Kegrerreis.

"Definitely a dream opportunity going to Baylor and seeing this building and envisioning what could be larger than life-size athletes surrounding the building."

11 exterior walls with 50 hall of famers — from hockey player Mike Modano, to baseball player Nolan Ryan, to women’s basketball player Kim Mulkey, to some of the gridiron greats, like Cade’s favorite —

"LaDainan Tomlinson — I went to his camp as a kid," he said.

"I actually drew that photo of him as a kid, so in a way, it’s almost subconsciously there."

This project came in at a little more than $130,000, thanks to donations, and the City of Waco tax increment financing.

Moncada hopes that the 23,000 visitors that come yearly to this place becomes even more.

"Even if we don’t get foot traffic in, people are still walking around and getting a preview of what all we have here."

— leaving a lasting legacy in the Central Texas community.

"It’s going to be here for a long time," Kegerreis said.