Texas Senator Brian Birdwell shares his 9/11 survival story

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Senator Brian Birdwell, representing Texas Senate District 22, shared his story with 25 News about on what transpired on September 11, 2001 at The Pentagon.

He spoke at Vanguard College Prepatory School, recalling the events, and the recovery he endured to be to where he is today.



The attacks killed 2,977 people — 2,753 people were killed in New York, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon, and 40 people were killed on Flight 93

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s still terrifying to see the scenes from this day 23 years ago.

“Freedom has to be defended every day, every moment of the day because you have to be telling your enemies what you’re willing to do to preserve that freedom,” said Texas Senator, Brian Birdwell.

September 11, 2001, when the United States' freedom came under attack, with nearly 3,000 killed in four coordinated terrorist attacks.

“You see that tower, the smoke pouring out of it, and on the TV would see the second plane crash into the south tower at 600 miles an hour," Birdwell said.

"That would confirm this would not be a normal day in our nation’s life."

Birdwell spoke at Vanguard College Preparatory School on Wednesday, recalling his experience that day at the Pentagon.

“I heard the sound of the impact, and in feeling that, I felt a bomb, and in the next nano-second, I’m blown across that hallway,” he said.

This led to years of burn reconstruction.

“My recovery took over four years to be rebuilt," Birdwell said.

He turned his mess into a message of hope.

“It’s a great story of The Lord’s grace, a reminder that he’s still in charge — even though sometimes we think we’re in charge,” Birdwell said.

He hopes the impact of his story is still going strong decades later.

“Even though I’ll wear the scars until the day The Lord returns — it’s a blessing," Birdwell said.