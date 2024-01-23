Texas history maker of 20 years stops by Waco classroom

WACO, Texas — “We’ve had four special sessions this year, so we’ve been in session just about the whole year actually," said State Representative of District 56, Doc Anderson, to a room full of teenagers.

He held the attention Monday of students at Rapoport Academy Meyer High School while discussing Texas government.

During the classroom talk he said, "the thing that’s amazing is that the gas and oil is number one economic driver for the state of Texas and AG and livestock is number two.”

He also talked about his role in the state house and how young minds can too have a voice.

“What’s really important is that you have confidence in what you are thinking, what you are doing, what your experiences are, and you need to communicate those," he said.

His visit sparked questions.

One student asked, "What is the biggest challenge that Texas faces in the next ten years?”

“I’d say the biggest thing is the border — we gotta control our border," Anderson said.

Another student asked, "What made you want to go into politics?”

“That's a great question — kind of always paid attention to what was going on politically even at y'all's age, and giving back," Anderson said.

"I'm a veterinarian by trade and I graduated from Texas A&M University."

Anderson was presented with the Champions for Charters award by Texas Public Charter Schools after his two decades of work helping public education and Rapoport Academy.

During a one-on-one interview after, he told 25 News, "I’m honored, I’ll tell you. The charter schools do such a great job. Rapoport is one of the betters ones."

"These youngsters are our future," he said.

Anderson will finish his tenth term representing Texas' 56th district next year with his official last day in office happening next January.