Texas DPS troopers arrest Waco man in connection with hit-and-run that left cyclist in critical condition

HALLSBURG, Texas (KXXV) — State troopers have arrested a Waco man in connection with a felony hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist in critical condition last month.

Texas DPS obtained an arrest warrant for Adam Wiley, 47, of Waco on Wednesday. Wiley was arrested and charged with felony failure to stop and render aid involving serious bodily injury. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while license invalid with no insurance, causing serious bodily injury. Wiley has been booked into the McLennan County Jail.

The crash occurred on Feb. 6, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on FM 2957 near Old Sawmill Road in Hallsburg. A westbound bicyclist was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that fled the scene, leaving the cyclist in critical condition.

