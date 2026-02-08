Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hallsburg

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hallsburg on Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on FM 2957 near Pep Club Road when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado struck the bicyclist, DPS said.

The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene after the collision but was located by authorities shortly after, according to DPS.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.