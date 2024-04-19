Terry Black's Barbecue opening fourth location in Waco Friday

WACO, Texas — One of the biggest names in Texas barbecue is opening its doors in Waco.

The smell of the barbecue pits is getting everyone ready to go to the new Terry Black's Barbecue this Friday morning.

The hype is for real and that great smelling barbecue will be available to customers for the first time, two years after they announced they were coming to Waco.

This is their fourth location since the restaurant first opened its doors back in Austin in 2014.

General Manager Mike Burns said this is a 10-year plan in the making and they picked Waco because of its thriving community.

“Waco is a very unique, homebound. You love the sense of community Waco offers. I think our brisket is gonna do well here, when people get a taste of what we have to offer. It think they’ll come back again and again,” Burns said.

All this food is made from family recipes from the Black family—speaking of which the owner's sister graduated from Baylor.

Burns said they’re happy to be opening here in Waco and will offer for everything from beef ribs to free pit tours.