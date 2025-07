WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department arrested a teenager Wednesday for the death of Rondal Smith.

Waco police officers responded to Hawthorne on May 21, 2025 where they found a teenager with gunshot wounds and a dead man, later identified as Smith.

Investigators have now charged a juvenile with Murder. Police have not said if the teen found at the scene is the same 16-year-old boy now charged in the case.

Smith's death marked the sixth homicide in Waco this year.