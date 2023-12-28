Take a deep dive into your family history at a Waco library

WACO, Texas — The West Waco Library & Genealogy Center has a multitude of resources to find your family history.



The library has resources from 34 states to dive deep into your family history.

The library holds genealogy orientation classes the fourth Wednesday of each month.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“I want to know the people more deeply, I want to know the places more deeply,” says Lois Wandless.

“It really is fun you never know what you’ll find,” says Hannah Kubacak, Genealogy Reference Librarian at the West Waco Library.

If you're looking to discover your family history, your journey can likely start at the genealogy center in Waco.

They're standing by to teach you how to use all the resources available to you.

“We start by giving an overview of the collection, and our scope is essentially the eastern half of the United States, so it includes about 34 states. We walk through the collection to show how to find material that is in the different parts of our collection and go over the online databases that we have, microfilm resources, the maps, and we just want to highlight the number of available resources we have so they know what to expect when they come in,” says Kubacak.

“Well, I’m feeling overwhelmed, because the resources are much greater than what I ever could have dreamt,” replied Wandless.

Like Lois Wandless. Orginally from Ohio, she’s interested about her family history overseas

“One of the things that gave me incentive to look beyond what we already have is my daughter, Meredith, works for Southwest Airlines, and she wants to go to the Christmas Markets in Germany, probably next year, and of course my ancestry is German and so we wanted to go to German markets that would perhaps give us the opportunity to be in the area where our ancestors are from,” concludes Wandless.