Suspect charged in last Friday's deadly shooting in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating a homicide stemming from last Friday's shooting, where 25 News was on the scene.

Officers responded to the scene at about 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Summer Avenue, where they located 46-year-old Tony Alexander who had been shot.

Officers rendered medical aid and Alexander was transported to a local hospital by AMR, where he was in critical condition — he succumbed to his injuries and passed away Sunday night.

The next of kin has been notified.

31-year-old Nathan Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting on the same day it occurred.

The investigation is still ongoing, and this is the ninth homicide investigation of 2024.

25 News will provide updates if they are made available.