WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Midway 12U All Star baseball team plays Thursday morning in the Southwest Region tournament of the Little League Baseball World Series.

The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Midway will take on New Mexico at 10 a.m. on July 31, the first day of the tournament. The winner advances go Game 4 on Friday.

The championship is set for Tuesday, August 5.