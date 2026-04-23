Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

SOLD OUT: Tickets go fast for Willie Nelson & Family concert at Magnolia Field

35th annual benefit concert Farm Aid going virtual in 2020
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Willie Nelson performs “The Rainbow Connection” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
35th annual benefit concert Farm Aid going virtual in 2020
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tickets are sold out for the May 14 performance by Willie Nelson in Waco.

The country music icon will perform at Baylor University, marking his first return to perform at his alma mater since he was a student there in 1954.

More than 6,000 fans secured their tickets to the concert.

In a statement announcing the concert, Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone addressed long-standing rumors about Nelson being banned from campus, saying the university is "not aware of any such ban."

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood